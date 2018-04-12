A Super Hero Deal From Universal Studios Orlando!

FILE-In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. Orlando's top tourist destinations, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld and several resorts are in legal battles about how much they're worth with the local property appraiser and tax collector. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

This is awesome! For a limited time, Florida residents can buy a 4-day ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for less than $42 per day, plus tax. The discounted tickets can be spread out and you don’t have to go all 4-days in a row. The tickets can be used anytime from now until June 28, 2018. Even better, there are no block-out dates for this deal. The offer is only available until April 30th, so get your tickets now!

Details at: https://tickets2.universalorlando.com/permalink/resident-florida/group-4day/park-tickets/index.html