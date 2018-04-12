A Super Hero Deal From Universal Studios Orlando!

This is awesome! For a limited time, Florida residents can buy a 4-day ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for less than $42 per day, plus tax. The discounted tickets can be spread out and you don’t have to go all 4-days in a row. The tickets can be used anytime from now until June 28, 2018. Even better, there are no block-out dates for this deal. The offer is only available until April 30th, so get your tickets now!
Details at: https://tickets2.universalorlando.com/permalink/resident-florida/group-4day/park-tickets/index.html