A Taste Of Nawlins’

The theme for this year’s South Florida Fair is New Orleans…and what better way to experience Nawlins than with food! Bill and I had to try King Cake…What is King Cake? It’s a type of cake associated with the celebrations of Carnival in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. It’s dough in the shape of a hollow circle with a glazed topping sprinkled with colored sugar. Hundreds of thousands of King Cakes are eaten in New Orleans during Carnival. The cake often has a small plastic baby (to represent the Baby Jesus) inside and the person who gets the piece of cake with the trinket has various privileges and obligations…we call that good luck! Guess which one of us got the baby?