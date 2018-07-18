Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend to Host Tonight’s Espy Awards, MSD Coaches Honored

Retired auto racing star Danica Patrick hosts the 26th annual ESPYs tonight. Patrick will be the first woman to host the show.

The event will also pay special tribute to Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, three coaches who died while protecting students during the mass shooting at MSD High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day.

Today @DanicaPatrick’s schedule is full of teleprompter run throughs & practicing timing with the @ESPYs writers. Wednesday’s show is going to be AMAZING!!! pic.twitter.com/9xjPd0HSAZ — Danica Racing Online (@DanicaRacing) July 16, 2018

