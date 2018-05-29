ABC Cancels “Roseanne” After Racist Tweet

Dang, dang, dang. Why did she have to do it. I am all for free speech, but when it gets ugly, it’s plain uncool. BUT….my question is…why can’t free speech be free speech? Can’t the people who are offended by her words/tweets/rants just not watch the show? I am totally against what she said (if you want to google the tweet you can, I’m not going to post it or put a link to it on my page), but I really love the show! I would totally still watch the show and enjoy her as Roseanne Conner and separate her from Roseanne Barr.

