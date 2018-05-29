ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following stars racist Tweets
By 850 WFTL
May 29, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

Tuesday, ABC canceled the reboot of the famous show ‘Roseanne’ after the star of the show, Roseanne Barr went on a Twitter rant that many are calling racist about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

Monday night, Barr compared Jarrett who is black, to an ape in a Tweet which is now deleted but can be seen above.

She later apologized to Jarrett for the Tweet saying the “joke was in bad taste.”

But the apology did not go very far resulting in the cancellation of the hit show.

Tuesday, ABC Entertainment’s president Channing Dungey, released a statement announcing the cancellation of the program saying Roseanne’s Twitter statement, ” is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent and inconsistent” with the values of the network.

The premiere of Roseanne’s reboot was one of the highest-rated new shows of the season with Barr as one of the network’s most popular stars.

But following the debut, which brought in more than 18 million live viewers, the show’s audience decreased.

The finale which aired last week brought in about 10 million viewers.

Barr has not spoken out about the cancellation of the show only about the controversial Tweet which she apologized to Valarie Jarrett for early Tuesday.

