Following the May Twitter scandal leading to the cancellation of the famous show ‘Roseanne,’ Disney-owned ABC announced a 10-episode spinoff of the infamous television program ‘titled ‘The Connors.’

The star of the original sitcom Roseanne Barr will reportedly have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne.’ I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved,” Barr said in a statement.

The premiere of Roseanne’s reboot was one of the highest-rated new shows of the season with Barr as one of the network’s most popular stars generating revenue of $45 million between March and May of this year.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman all will return to reprise their characters in the new series which is scheduled to air on ABC in the fall.

Related content:

The post ABC confirms spin-off series without ‘Roseanne’ appeared first on 850 WFTL.