ABC considering “Roseanne” show without namesake star

Executives from the ABC TV network are considering the possibility of a “Roseanne” show without namesake Roseanna Barr.

Sources tell CNN and The Los Angeles Times that discussions are ongoing with the show’s production company, Carsey-Warner.

The show would potentially shift its focus to Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene.

ABC canceled the popular “Roseanne” reboot last week, after Barr tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, a black woman who was one of President Obama’s top aides, was the child of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

Although Barr apologized soon afterward, the network canceled the show, calling Barr’s original tweet, “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

The actress later blamed the controversial post on “ambien tweeting,” and told fans not to defend it.

