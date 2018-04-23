Accused “Killer Grandma” to be Extradited to Florida
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

The woman known as the “Killer Grandma” is expected to be extradited to Florida where she is accused of killing a woman on Fort Myers Beach to allegedly steal her idenity.

Fifty-six-year-old Lois Riess is being held without bail in Texas after being arrested Thursday night at a South Padre Island restaurant.

She’s accused of murdering her husband last month in southern Minnesota, then fleeing to Florida where she allegedly killed a woman in Fort Myers.

It’s believed that Reiss targeted 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in order to steal her identity.

Law enforcement says Riess will be extradited to Florida before she goes back to face murder charges in Minnesota.

Riess the so-called “killer Grandma”is also a gambler and has another nickname, “Losing Streak Lois.”

