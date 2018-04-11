The accused Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, is expected in Broward County circuit court at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon for a hearing on his finances.

A 17-count first degree murder trial would be expensive to defend and today the judge will decide if Cruz can afford to hire a private lawyer or if he should continue to be represented by a public defender.

At a hearing last month, attorneys said the 19-year-old had at least $37,000 to his name inherited from his adoptive mother who died last November.

His public defender told the judge that Cruz would plead guilty to the murders if the state takes the death penalty off the table.

Also, speaking of finances, at a town hall last night at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale The National Compassion Fund began explaining how $7.5 million dollars raised so far for victims of the Parkland school mass shooting will be distributed.

The funds will be dispersed which in three categories: Families of the people who lost a loved one. Those who were injured, and had to stay in the hospital. Anyone who experienced psychological trauma. Funds will start being distributed in July.

The post Accused Parkland Shooter In Court Today appeared first on 850 WFTL.