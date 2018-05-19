Accused Texas HS shooter spared people he liked, says court documents

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 17-year-old accused of using his father’s legally owned shotgun and revolver to murder ten people at Santa Fe High School, Friday morning, told investigators “he spared the people he liked because he wanted his story told.”

Dimitrios Poagourtzis also told investigators he acted alone which a law enforcement official confirmed to CNN on Saturday saying “investigators believe Pagourtzis acted alone.”

Friday, Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and other officials indicated that two people besides the suspect were detained and questioned for potential involvement in the massacre but authorities now believe those two were not connected to the crime, according to officials.

Pagourtzis was charged with capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault on a public servant and was held without bail following a brief video court appearance Friday.

Ten people were injured in the shooting including John Barnes, a resource officer who was shot in the arm when confronting the gunman.

The motive and the identities of the ten victims have not been confirmed by law enforcement officials at this time.

