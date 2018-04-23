Accused Waffle House Gunman in Custody

Authorities say they have arrested the gunman who opened fire inside of a Waffle House last week killing four people.

The gunman identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking was picked up by police Monday around 1:00 p.m. behind apartment complex where he was last seen, according to CNN’s Nick Valencia.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

