Actor apologizes for Barron Trump Tweet

Wednesday, Peter Fonda, apologized for a late-night Twitter rampage in which he suggested 12-year-old Barron Trump should be ripped from “his mother’s arms and put in a cage with pedophiles.”

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda said in the statement, released by both his manager and his publicist.

“Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far,” wrote Fonda.

“It was wrong, and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”

In another tweet from the late-night rampage, also deleted, Fonda suggested that protesters “get the addresses of the Ice Agents CBP agents” and surround their homes in protest. “We should find out what schools their children go to and surround the schools in protest.”

The U.S. Secret Service was notified following Fonda’s Tweets, according to Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, citing Fonda’s remarks about Barron as “sick and irresponsible.”

Barron’s older brother, Donald Trump Jr. came to his defense via Twitter tagging SonyPictures and calling out the alleged hypocrisy amongst Liberals and Conservatives.

