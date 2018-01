In 2004, three years after he hung up his dino costume, David Joyner started a tantric massage business, according to a report from Vice.

He charges clients $350 for a 3-to-4-hour session that includes a ritual bath, chakra balancing, and, yes, an orgasm via massage.

Joyner has about 30 clients, whom he refers to as “goddesses,” and continues to recruit clientele through word of mouth and Tinder.