Actor Vince Vaughn arrested in California
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 10, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint in Hermosa Beach, California, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

They say he was also taken into custody for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers. A male passenger was also arrested, although both men have since left the jail.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Vaughn for comment, but the request has not been returned.

Vaughn is best known for starring in comedy films such as “Wedding Crashers,” “Swingers,” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

He was previously arrested in 2001 for a bar brawl in North Carolina.

