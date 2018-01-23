Actors Set For Motley Crue Biopic
By Beth
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 8:50 AM

It seems like all the actors playing the roles of Motley Crue have been revealed as Netflix pieces together the adaptation of their autobiography, “The Dirt- Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.”
Iwan Rheon will play Mick Mars, Daniel Webber will play Vince Neill, Douglas Booth will play Slash, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly will Tommy Lee.
Discussions to make the film into a movie have been going since 2003, and it finally is moving forward. The film is now in pre-productionn and shooting is set to start next month.
What are your thoughts on the actors portraying Motley Crue?

Related Content

Thanksgiving holiday expected to draw 28.5 million...
The proper way to decorate a Christmas tree debate
Seal To Perform on NBC’s Christmas In Rockefeller ...
Don’t forget to turn back your clocks tonigh...
P!nk shares a message for fellow moms after meetin...
Josh Groban & Tony Bennett look great animate...
Comments