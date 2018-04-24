Actress charged with sex trafficking in court Tuesday – plea deal possible

Former “Smallville” star Allison Mack is accused of involvement in helping to recruit women as alleged sex slaves for a secret sorority within the organization NXIVM.

ABC News reports that a plea deal may be on the table and display footage of Mack in talks with U.S attorney’s

She is currently being held without bail, the hearing today is to determine whether bail should be granted.

