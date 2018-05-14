Actress Margot Kidder, “Lois Lane” Dies at 69

Actress Margot Kidder who played Superman’s gal, “Lois Lane” in the 1978 movie has passed away at the age of 69.

TMZ reports that she died on Sunday in Montana, but the cause of death is not known. Kidder was vocal about her history of mental health issues.

Kidder co-starred with the late Christopher Reeve in the superhero film and its three sequels.

Kidder also had a stint on Broadway and guest roles on TV shows “Smallville” and “Brothers and Sisters.”

Kidder was public about her struggle with bipolar disorder, and served as an advocate for mental health.

