Actress Margot Kidder, “Lois Lane” Dies at 69
By 850 WFTL
|
May 14, 2018 @ 1:07 PM

Actress Margot Kidder who played Superman’s gal, “Lois Lane” in the 1978 movie has passed away at the age of 69.

TMZ reports that she died on Sunday in Montana, but the cause of death is not known.  Kidder was vocal about her history of mental health issues.

Kidder co-starred with the late Christopher Reeve in the superhero film and its three sequels.

Actress Margot Kidder, left, and actor Christopher Reeve pose in front of Oscar at the 51st Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., April 9, 1979. Kidder portrayed Lois Lane opposite Reeve in “Superman. The Movie received an award for special achievement and received nominations for film editing, best original score and best original sound.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Kidder also had a stint on Broadway and guest roles on TV shows “Smallville” and “Brothers and Sisters.”

Kidder was public about her struggle with bipolar disorder, and served as an advocate for mental health.

The post Actress Margot Kidder, “Lois Lane” Dies at 69 appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Melania Trump Undergoes Kidney Surgery NWS: Confirms EF-0 Tornado Touched Down in the Acreage Traffic ALERT: I-95 Southbound OPEN in Boca Raton SCOTUS: Sports Betting? You Bet US Embassy Opens in Jerusalem Uproar Over Tiger at Miami Prom, Principal Apologizes
Comments