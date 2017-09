Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo are getting ready for baby number two. ¬†Prinsloo posted a bikini selfie on Instagram showing off her baby bump. The caption said, “ROUND 2.”

It’s a quick turn around for the couple. Their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose, was born last September.

Did you or someone you know have a quick baby turnaround? How long was it from the birth of one to the birth of the next kid (of course, not considering twins, that doesn’t count).