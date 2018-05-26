Adam Levine, James Corden Get Pulled Over On “Carpool Karaoke”

Law enforcement officials say they know when a person has been in trouble with the law before based on how that person acts when being questioned. What does that say about how Adam Levine and James Corden handled an encounter with police while taping “Carpool Karaoke”?

On the episode that aired Thursday, the late night host and Maroon 5 singer were pulled over by the LAPD while singing “She Will Be Loved.” With flashing lights, the cop rides up along side the car and tells the pair, “I’m gonna pull you over so he can sing a song for me.”

Corden definitely seemed rattled while Levine played it completely cool, even apologizing to the cop with the tried-and-true, “We’re sorry officer, it’ll never happen again.”

Do you think this was a stunt or did the cop really need to pull them over for creating what he says was a “traffic hazard”?