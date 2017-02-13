Adele Cleans Up At The Grammy’s

We love her and apparently so does everyone else! Adele walked away the big winner at last night’s Grammy Awards. She took home 5-awards:
Album of the Year: “25”, Adele
Record of the Year: “Hello”, Adele
Song of the Year: “Hello”, Adele
Best Pop Vocal Album: “25”, Adele
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello”, Adele
And she said she thought Beyonce should have won for album of the year…later Adele broke (or it fell apart!) the award…some say it was her way of sharing the award with Beyonce. Classy!
