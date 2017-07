Singer songwriter, Adele says it has been a struggle to write her next album “25” because she is simply “too happy.” The Grammy Award winning singer lives next door to DJ Fatboy Slim, AKA Norman Cook. According to him, Adele revealed her struggles writing compelling material is due to her fit mental state.

Doesn’t that sound similar to Alanis Morissette? Her best work came when she was angry. After that, she disappeared.