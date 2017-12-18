Adele Kisses Fan By Accident

While performing her hit ‘Hello” at a show in Vancouver, Adele accidentally kissed a fan who was sharing the stage. The man revealed he had traveled from Nigeria to the Vancouver show to see her perform while onstage.

When Adele went to give him a kiss on the cheek the fan turned his head and the two locked lips! “I haven’t been kissed by another man in 6 years.” Adele joked.

The moment was caught on social media for all to see as well as a pic of the 21 year old and Adele that he posted with the caption, “Thank you for an amazing night. Your voice is as beautiful as your personality.”

Which celeb would you want to sneak a kiss from when they weren’t expecting it?