AG Sessions Says DOJ Report Could Prompt More Firings

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the forthcoming bombshell report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton probe could result in more heads rolling.

Speaking to The Hill’s new TV show “Rising,” which debuts on Thursday, Sessions defended his firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey, who Sessions said “made a big mistake” and caused a “serious breach of discipline.”

Sessions defends firing Comey, warns DOJ report could prompt more terminations https://t.co/DJSECf8yhM pic.twitter.com/8yIkT6Oboj — The Hill (@thehill) June 14, 2018

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to release the report on Thursday morning and Sessions adds, “If anyone else shows up in this report to have done something that requires termination we will do so.”

The report is expected to be released later today. We will post it here on 850WFTL.com the moment it is made public.

