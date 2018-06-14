AG Sessions Says DOJ Report Could Prompt More Firings
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the forthcoming bombshell report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton probe could result in more heads rolling.

Speaking to The Hill’s new TV show “Rising,” which debuts on Thursday, Sessions defended his firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey, who Sessions said “made a big mistake” and caused a “serious breach of discipline.”

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to release the report on Thursday morning and Sessions adds, “If anyone else shows up in this report to have done something that requires termination we will do so.”

The report is expected to be released later today. We will post it here on 850WFTL.com the moment it is made public.

The post AG Sessions Says DOJ Report Could Prompt More Firings appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

SunPass Struggling To Keep Up After Update Florida Man Threatens to Shoot Up Disney on Facebook then Hang Himself Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Confused by CBS Reporting That She is Quitting The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/14/18 Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Houston Area Top In Nation For Anti-Vaxxers
Comments