On Wednesday, alleged drug dealer Phillip Sanders was arrested near Miami Beach. Sanders,35, is currently in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on multiple counts of drug possession with intent to sell and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

According to Miami Beach Police, an informant bought marijuana three times from Sanders, as well as a loaded gun from his apartment/drug store. Police confiscated several rounds of ammunition and a 9mm semi-automatic as well as 1,313 grams (2.89 pounds) of marijuana, a street value of $4,624 at the $100 per ounce they said Sanders charged.

Sanders was arrested during a traffic stop at Michigan Avenue and Alton Road. Inside Sanders’ Crown Royal bag, instead of the gold Canadian whiskey, police found $6,054 in cash. On top of his other charges, Sanders was noted for driving without a license, a charge he’s faced often in Indiana.

