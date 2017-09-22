‘AGT’ has a winner

In case you have the finale of AGT on the DVR to watch later, you might want to leave the room. 12-year-old ventriloquist Darcy Lynne Farmer won the $1 million grand prize. Over 52 million votes were cast. Farmer was joined on stage during the finale by AGT season 2 winner, Terry Fator. Fator’s ventriloquist act is sitty pretty with a 5 year/$100 million contract at the Mirage in Las Vegas. Farmer will headline AGT shows in Vegas featuring the other finalists on November 3rd and 4th.

Are you happy that Darcy Lynne won? Do ventriloquists freak you out?