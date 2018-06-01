A 50-year-old airline employee was seriously injured after a white van fell from the fourth floor of the employee parking garage at Miami International Airport Friday morning, according to MIA authorities.

BREAKING NEWS: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say 1 person was seriously injured after a van fell from the fourth floor of an employee parking garage at Miami International Airport. https://t.co/gwZrxFuo76 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 1, 2018

According to an airport spokesperson apparently, the man drove the company white van through the wall of the garage and fell off the 4th floor of the garage landing on its roof.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the driver was taken as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Unbelievably, authorities said the man was alert and able to communicate.

The post Airport Employee Injured After Driving Off 4th Floor of MIA Parking Garage appeared first on 850 WFTL.