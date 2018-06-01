Airport Employee Injured After Driving Off 4th Floor of MIA Parking Garage
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

A 50-year-old airline employee was seriously injured after a white van fell from the fourth floor of the employee parking garage at Miami International Airport Friday morning, according to MIA authorities.

According to an airport spokesperson apparently, the man drove the company white van through the wall of the garage and fell off the 4th floor of the garage landing on its roof.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the driver was taken as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Unbelievably, authorities said the man was alert and able to communicate.

The post Airport Employee Injured After Driving Off 4th Floor of MIA Parking Garage appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Who Wore it Better, Rep. Mast or King James? Family of Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy Gets $1 For Funeral from St. Lucie County Family of Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy Gets $4 Bucks For Funeral from St. Lucie County The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/1/18 VIDEO: Two Hallandale Cops Suspended After Beating Suspect Believed to be Mentally Challenged FL man caught masturbating tells police he’s Captain Kirk from ‘Star Trek’
Comments