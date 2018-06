A missing child alert was issued in Gainsville, Florida for 3-week-old, Jayce Jenkins.

Investigators say the baby boy may be with Alison Jenkins,37, also of Gainesville.

The two were reportedly last seen Sunday in a neighborhood near Highway 441 and SW Williston Road, just south of the University of Florida.

Police urge the public to call 911 immediately if you come across the pair.

