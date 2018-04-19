Alicia Keys Reveals Her Favorite Part About Being a Judge on The Voice
By Beth
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 6:20 PM

There always seems to be drama going on within the world of singing contest TV shows. So it was refreshing to hear that Alica Keys’ favorite thing about working on NBC’s The Voice, is her fellow judge Kelly Clarkson!
The two get along great and love working with each other. Alicia Keys says Clarkson is “one of the funniest people she’s ever met” and that she “could have another job as a comedian”, who knew!
Do you think these 2 powerful women make a great pair?

RELATED CONTENT

Guy Fieri Admits That Sometimes the Food Is Not, in Fact, “Off the Hook” NEW PRINCE!!! ….of and old song! Saturday Night Live Sets Amy Schumer, Tina Fey As Hosts for Final Episodes of Season 43 Tina Turner Walks The Red Carpet! First Time In 5 Years! The Time Will Smith Met Michael Jackson Ka-Boom!
Comments