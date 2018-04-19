There always seems to be drama going on within the world of singing contest TV shows. So it was refreshing to hear that Alica Keys’ favorite thing about working on NBC’s The Voice, is her fellow judge Kelly Clarkson!
The two get along great and love working with each other. Alicia Keys says Clarkson is “one of the funniest people she’s ever met” and that she “could have another job as a comedian”, who knew!
Do you think these 2 powerful women make a great pair?
Alicia Keys Reveals Her Favorite Part About Being a Judge on The Voice
There always seems to be drama going on within the world of singing contest TV shows. So it was refreshing to hear that Alica Keys’ favorite thing about working on NBC’s The Voice, is her fellow judge Kelly Clarkson!