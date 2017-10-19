Alicia Keys is set to return to ‘The Voice’ for season 14

Alicia Keys will return to the NBC singing competition series and join returning favorites Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and first-time coach Kelly Clarkson for the upcoming season.

That means current season 13 coaches Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are out. The duo replaced Gwen Stefani and Keys from season 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win,” Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said Wednesday in a statement.