Alive! Thai Soccer Team Found Safe After 9 Days Stranded in Flooded Caves
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Officials in Thailand say they have found a boys soccer team and their coach missing for nine days in a flooded cave in Thailand.

“We found them safe,” Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said late Monday. “But the operation isn’t over.”

The players along with their coach were found in the area near the so-called Pattaya Beach.

He said the rescue was underway and that the conditions of the group was being evaluated.

Twelve players, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach had been stranded for 10 days in the Tham Luang Nang Non jungle caves in Thailand’s rugged, mountainous Chiang Rai province.

A massive search was called when a park officer found their bikes abandoned near a cave entrance.

