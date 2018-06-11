All-Clear After Active Shooter Report at Justice Dept.
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 6:03 PM

Police in Washington D.C. responded to reports of an active shooter at the Department of Justice Monday afternoon.

Metro officers conducted a sweep of the building before giving the all-clear.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and police are continuing to investigate

