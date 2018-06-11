Police in Washington D.C. responded to reports of an active shooter at the Department of Justice Monday afternoon.

Metro officers conducted a sweep of the building before giving the all-clear.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and police are continuing to investigate

All clear given at DOJ after heavy police response for possible active shooter. pic.twitter.com/fRWen2ykOD — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) June 11, 2018

The post All-Clear After Active Shooter Report at Justice Dept. appeared first on 850 WFTL.