FHP has finally reopened all lanes on the Florida turnpike southbound in Jupiter after they were shut down early this morning for an injury accident involving a semi truck

A diesel fuel spill from the big rig is causing an extensive cleanup effort.

Part of the median wall was severely damaged by the wreck.

Traffic was being diverted off the pike at Indiantown Road.



Stay with I-95 as your alternate.

The post All Lanes Open on Turnpike Southbound in Jupiter appeared first on 850 WFTL.