All Star Wars Spin-Off Movies Have Been Put on Hold

Well, the fallout from the “Solo” movie has caused Lucasfilm and Disney to think about the future spin-off movies and focus more on “Star Wars 9.”

The latest spin-offs that were being prepared for release were an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie and a Boba Fett project.

While the spin-offs are on hold, the other projects like “Star Wars 9,” two new trilogies, and a live action TV series are still a go.

