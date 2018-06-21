All Star Wars Spin-Off Movies Have Been Put on Hold
By Beth
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 4:30 PM

Well, the fallout from the “Solo” movie has caused Lucasfilm and Disney to think about the future spin-off movies and focus more on “Star Wars 9.”
The latest spin-offs that were being prepared for release were an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie and a Boba Fett project.
While the spin-offs are on hold, the other projects like “Star Wars 9,” two new trilogies, and a live action TV series are still a go.
How do you feel about the news that the spin-off Star Wars movies are on hold?

