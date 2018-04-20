Alleged Killer Grandma in Custody

A grandmother known as “losing-streak Lois” for her gambling habits and wanted for for two killings was captured Thursday night.

MANHUNT for Lois Riess ends! Take a look at her smiling mug shot. She was arrested on South Padre Island, Texas. She’s accused of killing her husband & #FortMyersBeach victim Pamela Hutchinson. pic.twitter.com/MCQXVIyGx1 — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) April 20, 2018

Shortly after 8 p.m., an eyewitness tipped off authorities that a woman matching the description of 56-year-old Lois Riess was eating at a local restaurant.

Police quickly arrested her after confirming her identity at 8:25 p.m. and impounded the car she was driving.

The car allegedly belonged to the woman murdered in Fort Myers.

Lois Riess is accused of murdering Pamela Hutchinson becuse she looked like Riess.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says and the suspect befriended the victim and killed her in a Fort Myers Beach apartment to steal her identity.

Riess was also wanted for the murder of her husband in Minnesota in March.

Authorities there believe Riess shot her husband to death, drove to Florida in her Cadillac Escalade, and befriended Hutchinson at a bar before killing her with the same weapon she used to kill her husband.

She’s now being held on felony murder charges at the South Padre Island Jail and detectives are working with both Minnesota and Florida authorities about extradition.

No further information is available at this time.

