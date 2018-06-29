Alleged Shooter Targeted Maryland Newspaper, Victim Had Ties to PBC

Police in Maryland are searching for evidence and a motive for the mass shooting that struck a newsroom – killing five.

Overnight, police in Maryland searched the home of the suspected gunman 38-year old Jarrod Ramos in what appears to be the deadliest attack on journalists in the us in years.

The retired editor of the paper says the suspect had a history of social media threats against him and the paper for reporting on his guilty plea to stalking his ex-girlfriend in 2011.

Ramos filed a defamation suit against the newspaper in 2012. The lawsuit was dismissed.

Capital Gazette Newspaper shooting:

Police: it was a targeted attack

o Threats “as early as today”

o Suspect used smoke grenades

o Suspect made threats through social media

o Suspect is Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38

o Suspect sued @capgaznews over stalking story they wrote about him pic.twitter.com/AEHxGlD86p — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 29, 2018

One of the victims in Thursday’s mass shooting at a newspaper office in Maryland has ties to South Florida.

Rob Hiaasen was a columnist and editor at the “Capital Gazette.” He worked at the “Palm Beach Post” in the 1990s and was the brother of “Miami Herald” columnist and author Carl Hiaasen.

Rest In Peace Rob Hiaasen. I’m good friends and a former coworker of his nephew, Scott, and know his brother as well, Carl. https://t.co/BSqtKl679v — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 29, 2018

Rob Hiaasen and four other journalists — Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara — died Thursday when a gunman opened fire at the “Capital Gazette” offices in Annapolis, Maryland. The suspect is in custody and will go before a judge today to face five counts of first degree murder.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money for victims of yesterday’s shooting at the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis, Maryland.

So far $58,000 has been raised.

On the campaign page, Bloomberg reporter Madi Alexander wrote: “Please give what you can to help the Capital Gazette newsroom and their journalists.”

In a tweet, Alexander said that she does not personally know staffers at the Capital Gazette but has been in contact with GoFundMe about how the funds will be distributed.

The Gazette’s owner, The Baltimore Sun, spoke to Alexander and reported that GoFundMe will likely release the funds to a finance officer at the Capital Gazette.

