An alligator sighting near Royal Palm Beach High School has prompted officials to move students from some portable classrooms for their protection Tuesday morning.

According to Palm Beach County school district spokeswoman there is a pond near the portables and the alligator was spotted nearby.

Classes are still in session and going on as scheduled.

Possible Alligator in the retention pond behind the portable classrooms at Royal palm beach High school still no sign of Wally gator at this time pic.twitter.com/0zqLsHZ5Vt — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) May 22, 2018

Wildlife officers are on the scene.

The post Alligator Disrupts Class at Royal Palm Beach High School appeared first on 850 WFTL.