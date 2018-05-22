Alligator Disrupts Class at Royal Palm Beach High School
By 850 WFTL
|
May 22, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

An alligator sighting near Royal Palm Beach High School has prompted officials to move students from some portable classrooms for their protection Tuesday morning.
According to Palm Beach County school district spokeswoman there is a pond near the portables and the alligator was spotted nearby.
Classes are still in session and going on as scheduled.

Wildlife officers are on the scene.

