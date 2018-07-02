Amazing Rescue 20 Hours After Cruise Ship Worker Falls Overboard
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

A Carnival Cruise Line ship is credited with making what the company calls a miraculous rescue.
A Norwegian Cruise line employee went overboard this weekend near Cuba and when spotted more than 20 hours later yesterday, he was still alive.

The 33-year-old is in stable condition this morning.

