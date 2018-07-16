It seems like more people were excited about Prime Day than Amazon.com expected. Minutes into Prime Day, online shoppers who were hoping to find “Cyber Monday” like deals from the online retailer’s website only found an error message.

The retailers servers seemed to have gone down around 3:05pm according to some sources, however, Amazon was able to get the site back up and running several minutes later.

So if you’ve had your eyes on a certain product, you can now shop until you drop. The retailer says it will be offering more than a million deals today.

The post Amazon Servers Crash On Prime Day appeared first on 850 WFTL.