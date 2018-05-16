Amazon to Give Prime Members Extra Discounts at Whole Foods
By 850 WFTL
|
May 16, 2018 @ 1:03 AM

Amazon announced that Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off of Whole Foods Market sale items starting Wednesday, with the offer expanding nationwide this summer. For example, this week,  Prime members can get $2 off a pound of organic strawberries. Since purchasing Whole Foods last year, Amazon.com Inc. has cut prices on some groceries. Amazon said last month that it had more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. That was before it announced it’s raising the price to $119 a year, an increase from $99. To prove being a Prime member, shoppers can scan the Whole Foods app at the register or give the cashier their phone number.

