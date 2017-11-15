Amazon is turning ‘The Lord of the Rings’ into a TV show

Earlier this month, news broke that Amazon was trying to close a deal to bring J.R.R. Tokien’s The Lord of the Rings to life as a television series, and now it looks like it’s actually going to happen.

Amazon has announced that it has acquired the TV rights for the book series, with a multi-season commitment.

But the twist is that this will apparently be a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, rather than the story audiences already know so well.

“The Lord of the Rings” is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Are you a ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan? Are you excited about the TV series?