Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Teen

A nationwide amber alert has been issued for a teen girl who was seen being pulled into a vehicle by an unknown person.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in Titusville, Florida.

Authorities say witnesses saw a charcoal colored SUV with an exterior tire pull over and an unknown person pull the 15-year-old into the vehicle.

The teen is described as a black female who was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants and has dreads in her hair with one white stripe.

If you spot the girl or the vehicle, you are asked to contact your local authorities.

