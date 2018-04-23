Amber Alert Issued for Missing 3- Week -Old

Authorities in Tampa, Florida are currently searching for a 3-week-old infant Sage Cooper.

The infant may be with of 32-year-old David Cooper and 25-year-old Kaitlynn Lovel.

Please Share This Post! A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1 month old Sage Cooper. pic.twitter.com/wR7EmkqdIr — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 23, 2018

Lovel is described as a white female standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has long brown dreadlocks and tattoos on both hands. Cooper is described as a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has tattoos over both eyebrows, on both cheeks, and on his neck. The pair may be traveling in a 2004 bronze Nissan Altima with Florida tag number JJEM73.

If you have any information about Sage’s disappearance, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or dial your local police station.

