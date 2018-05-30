Ambien Maker on Roseanne’s Tweet: It’s Racism Not a Drug Side Effect
By 850 WFTL
|
May 30, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

The maker of the drug Ambien has a message for recently disgraced sitcom star Roseanne Barr… Racism is not a side effect of our drug.
Sanofi is the maker of Ambien. In response to Roseanne’s excuse that Ambien played a role in her racist tweet, the drug maker tweeted: “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”
Ambien, also known as Zolpidem, is a sleep medication. People use it to treat insomnia.

Is Roseanne helping or hurting her cause in the 24 hours since being fired and having her show canceled?

