Ambien Maker on Roseanne’s Tweet: It’s Racism Not a Drug Side Effect

The maker of the drug Ambien has a message for recently disgraced sitcom star Roseanne Barr… Racism is not a side effect of our drug.

Sanofi is the maker of Ambien. In response to Roseanne’s excuse that Ambien played a role in her racist tweet, the drug maker tweeted: “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Ambien, also known as Zolpidem, is a sleep medication. People use it to treat insomnia.

Sleeping drugs can cause a host of known side effects, but the maker of Ambien says racism is not one of them, as Roseanne Barr claims. https://t.co/AmmYtQdx87 pic.twitter.com/uIwjjqLvwO — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 30, 2018

Is Roseanne helping or hurting her cause in the 24 hours since being fired and having her show canceled?

