American Airlines faces wrongful death lawsuit after newlywed dies

In April of 2016 newlyweds, Brittany and Corey Oswell were flying home to Dallas, Texas after there honeymoon in Hawaii when Brittany became ill.

According to the lawsuit, the 25-year-old felt dizzy and later puked and fainted in the lavatory of the plane.

A doctor aboard the flight allegedly told crew members to immediately land the plane in order to get her the proper medical treatment.

However, crew members refused and instead stayed on course for the remaining 90 minutes of the flight after consulting an American Airlines doctor on the ground.

She died later three days later from a blood clot in her lung.

Brittany’s family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.

( Watch: Brittany Oswald attorney speaks to CNN.)



