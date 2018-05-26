American Airlines passenger faces federal charges after brawl breaks out over beer

Wednesday, on a Miami-bound flight a passenger busted into an uncontrollable rage when an American Airlines flight attendant refused to serve him more beer.

Federal law prohibits serving alcohol to intoxicated passengers, and Jason Felix was visibly intoxicated, according to reports.

Felix allegedly went on an alcohol-fueled tangent for over an hour before the argument turned physical.

30,000FT in the air a brawl broke out amongst Felix and a passenger attempting to diffuse the situation.

Finally, a third passenger was able to restrain him.

Police arrested Felix in Miami, and he now faces federal charges of interfering with a flight crew.

American Airlines released a statement about the incident saying they were proud of the way their employees handled the situation.

“On Wednesday, May 23, American Airlines requested law enforcement meet flight 1293 from St. Croix to Miami due to a disruptive passenger. We thank our crew for taking care of our customers and are proud of the work they do every single day. Please contact law enforcement for additional details.”

