American Dream Mega Mall a Dream Come True in Miami

Attention South Florida Shoppers…the American Dream Miami Mall appears to be a dream come true now that Miami-Dade commissioners have voted in favor of the four-billion-dollar mall and entertainment complex.

BREAKING: Nation’s largest mall wins Miami-Dade approval as county backs American Dream Miami https://t.co/mYteXe54Pb pic.twitter.com/CEyrc0W23T — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 17, 2018

The 6 million square feet project would create North America’s largest shopping mall, theme park attractions and homes.

The location is a little out of the way. It will be built off of I-75 and the Florida Turnpike and it will create a boat load of jobs.

The American Dream Mall is expected to require 14-thousand permanent new employees.

The project will require more than $200 million in road improvements.

