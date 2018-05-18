American Dream Mega Mall a Dream Come True in Miami
By 850 WFTL
|
May 18, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Attention South Florida Shoppers…the American Dream Miami Mall appears to be a dream come true now that Miami-Dade commissioners have voted in favor of the four-billion-dollar mall and entertainment complex.

The 6 million square feet project would create North America’s largest shopping mall, theme park attractions and homes.

The location is a little out of the way. It will be built off of I-75 and the Florida Turnpike and it will create a boat load of jobs.

The American Dream Mall is expected to require 14-thousand permanent new employees.

The project will require more than $200 million in road improvements.

