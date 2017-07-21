American Horror Story Season 7 Announcement

The new season of American Horror Story will be called Cult. Show creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement yesterday at Comic-Con. The video of the announcement showed creepy clowns marching around and live scary clowns gave audience members pins that said, “Join Us.” The show will premiere on FX on September 5th. That’s earlier than previous reports that targeted the start date for late September.

Are you excited about the announcement? I am a bit freaked out by this one. Not so sure I will be watching & if I do, you can be assured it will be in broad daylight with all the lights on in the house too!