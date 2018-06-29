‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Premiere Date Revealed
By Beth
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

Good news, ‘American Horror Story’ fans! We now have the official date for season 8!
According to the series’ Facebook, September 12 will be the premiere date of the new season.
No word yet on what the season will be called, but the creator, Ryan Murphy, says Season 8 will be a mix between Season 1’s ‘Murder House’ and Season 3’s ‘Coven’.
Are you ready for Season 8?

