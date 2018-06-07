‘American Idol’ auditions coming to 20 cities

The season just ended but American Idol is moving along to find the next singing superstar.

20 cities have been picked as audition sites for the reality competition show.

Starting in Orlando, Florida on August 25th, The Idol auditions will hit cities including San Diego, Seattle, Charlotte, Houston, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Little Rock and Boise.

If you can’t make it to the auditions, you can submit your tryout online. You have to be 15-years-old or older to participate.

Do you think Idol is still a popular thing? Will one of their singers breakout and become a superstar like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson or Carrie Underwood?