American Idol star Jax will perform at the White House for the Independence Day celebration.

The 22-year-old joined Fox News to defend her decision after receiving criticism online from anti-Trump supporters.

Jax, a Trump supporter, says her performance is about showing appreciation for America and the troops, not about politics or Trump.

Jax comes from a very patriotic family with a younger brother currently serving in the Marines and a father who was a first responder during 9/11.

The singer told Fox News that nothing will stop her from attending, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“American Idol” finalist @Jax said nothing is going to stop her from performing at The @WhiteHouse on #IndependenceDay, calling the chance a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. https://t.co/iougIRcau7 pic.twitter.com/YW6uTe7u3B — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 30, 2018

Country singer Sara Evans and fellow ‘American Idol’ star Jonny Brenns, will perform at the event with Jax on the south lawn of the White House.

Wednesday, the Hallmark channel will air the concert live with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump both in attendance.

The post ‘American Idol’ star defends Independence Day performance at WH appeared first on 850 WFTL.